Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,751,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,503. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

