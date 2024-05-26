Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. 2,995,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

