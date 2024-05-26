Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 933,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,943. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

