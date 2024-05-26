Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.