Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.