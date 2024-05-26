Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,472,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,852,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

