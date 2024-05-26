Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of authID worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of authID by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get authID alerts:

authID Stock Performance

Shares of AUID stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. authID Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

authID Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.