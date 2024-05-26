Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 409,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,869. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

