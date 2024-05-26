Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,234 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3,402.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. 703,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

