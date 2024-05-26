Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

