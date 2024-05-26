Jet Protocol Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 million and $141,218.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,033.82 or 1.00028275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011519 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00115039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00116987 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,856.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

