Jeffrey W. Priest Purchases 2,192 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 2,192 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $231,700.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General American Investors Price Performance

GAM opened at $48.16 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

