James D. Dee Sells 23,518 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

