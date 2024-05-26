iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.46 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

