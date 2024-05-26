iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Trimmed by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 927,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

