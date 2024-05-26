iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 258,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,897. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

