iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

