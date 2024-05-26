Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Cut by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.3% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 1,216,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,996. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.