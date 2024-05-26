Investors Purchase High Volume of Silvercorp Metals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 682 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.