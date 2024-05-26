Investors Purchase High Volume of Silvercorp Metals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 682 call options.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
