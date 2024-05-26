Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $336.67 and a 1 year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

