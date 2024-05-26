Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.43. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.