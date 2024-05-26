Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.43. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

