Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $55.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.59 and its 200-day moving average is $621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

