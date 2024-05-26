Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 71,093 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,093 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 383,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,710. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.