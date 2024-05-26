Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 457,317 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457,317 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. 9,913,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

