Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 44,801 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. 805,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,166. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

