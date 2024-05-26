Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of DaVita worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.54. 1,169,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $145.04. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

