Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.61. 226,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,173. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

