Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 28,001 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,791. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

