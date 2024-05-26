Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 20,966 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 104.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 78.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CPB traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

