Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,109 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 720,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 2,591,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,367. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

