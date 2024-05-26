Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488,468 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,188,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,661. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

