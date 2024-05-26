Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 647,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

