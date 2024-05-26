Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,528 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $529.83. 644,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.76 and a 200-day moving average of $500.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

