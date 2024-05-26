Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Linde stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.57. 1,157,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.72. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

