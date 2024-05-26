Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.49. 4,727,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

