Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $215.21. 2,632,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,965. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.