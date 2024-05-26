Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,693,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $19,721,750. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.82 and a 200 day moving average of $297.34. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

