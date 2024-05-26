Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.0 %

DPZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.16. 368,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,400. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

