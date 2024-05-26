Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.90. 2,635,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,341. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

