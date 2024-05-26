Intech Investment Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.07. The stock had a trading volume of 997,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,236. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.61 and its 200 day moving average is $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

