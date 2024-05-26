Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.85. 1,082,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $408.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

