Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,923,000 after acquiring an additional 467,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,028. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,052 shares of company stock worth $16,346,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.