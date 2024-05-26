Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

GE stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.