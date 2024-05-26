Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,834,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

