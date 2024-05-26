Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. 65,584,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,189,992. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

