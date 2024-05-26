Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.78. 98,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.74. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

