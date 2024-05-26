Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,408 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.43. 1,870,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.