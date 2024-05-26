Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,050 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.35. The company had a trading volume of 513,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

