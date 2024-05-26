Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,630 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. 5,206,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,557. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

