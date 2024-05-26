Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases 7,900 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,675.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.00. The company had a trading volume of 550,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,784. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.57. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.91 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

