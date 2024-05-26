Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases 205,282 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,282 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

JFrog Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,794. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

